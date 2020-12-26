LSU's rollercoaster 2020 football season is in the books with its self-imposed bowl ban.

But, in between updates on the coaching staff, fans can turn their attention to Ed Orgeron's alma matter in Natchitoches for a few final glimpses at some future Tigers.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will wind down its own eventful fall this week with nine state championship games at Northwestern State University.

Each of the four days — Sunday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 30 — will feature multiple prospects who have either signed, committed to, been offered by or are firmly on the radar of Orgeron and company on the recruiting trail.

Here are the 10 players most heavily tied to the Tigers.

And make sure to follow Jerit and Sam for updates throughout the week from Turpin Stadium.