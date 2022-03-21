10 things to know about likely new LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon





1. McMahon won almost 70 percent of his games at Murray State. He was 154-67 overall with four Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships and three OVC championships in seven seasons as Murray’s coach.

2. In the last five seasons, McMahon’s MSU teams averaged 24.2 wins per season. This season, Murray’s 31-3 record included a 74-72 win at Memphis (which just lost two days ago in an NCAA tourney second round game to No. 1 Gonzaga 82-78) and a 13-point loss at Auburn (LSU lost by 15 at Auburn this season).

3. He played four years in college as a 6-1 shooting guard for Appalachian State under head coach Buzz Peterson. McMahon averaged 6.9 points in 90 games, hitting 37.5 percent (124 of 331) of his 3-point attempts

4. He prefers to read books authored by championship winning football coaches like Nick Saban, Bill Walsh and Tony Dungy. The reason? McMahon says he can learn about organization and structure from coaches handling large teams.

5. McMahon’s buyout is just $500,000, which is what he was earned annually as the highest paid employee of Murray State University.

6. The best recruiter on McMahon’s Murray State staff, Casey Long, was an assistant for two seasons in 2015-2017 at VCU under Will Wade before Wade took the LSU head coaching job.

7. Ronrico White, another Murray assistant, is the son of former Tennessee basketball legend Tony “The Wiz” White, who remains the third leading scorer in Vols’ history.

8. McMahon recommended himself when then-Murray State head coach Steve Prohm was looking to fill an assistant coach vacancy in 2011. Prohm had known McMahon for than a decade, so he called McMahon, then an assistant at UNC Wilmington, to run some names of possible candidates Prohm was considering. McMahon basically told Prohm “Why not me?”

9. Murray State has been a breeding ground for major Division 1 head coaches. McMahon replaced Prohm (hired by Iowa State) who replaced Billy Kennedy (hired by Texas A&M), Mick Cronin (hired by Cincinnati) who replaced Tevester Anderson (hired by Jackson State) who replaced Mark Gottfried (hired by Alabama) who replaced Scott Edgar (hired by Duquesne) who replaced Steve Newton (hired by South Carolina) who replaced Ron Greene (hired by Indiana State).

10. McMahon signed a little-known South Carolina high school player in his 2017 recruiting class who wasn’t ranked by any of the recruiting services. James Kane, then one of McMahon’s Murray assistants, accidently discovered the player when Kane attended a July 2016 summer camp hoping to see a player he was trying to recruit. Kane went looking for a snack, walked into an auxiliary gym and saw this other kid playing 3 on 3. Kane called McMahon, offered this player a scholarship.

On September 3, 2016, Temetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant committed to Murray State where in his two seasons MSU was 54-11 overall and twice went to the NCAA tournament while Morant was Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. He declared for the 2019 NBA draft, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 and an NBA All-Star this season.