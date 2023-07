Led by All-SEC freshman Jared Jones, starting left fielder Josh Pearson and relief pitcher Gavin Guidry who closed LSU's national championship victory over Florida, 11 TIgers are playing in four summer collegiate leagues.

Here's where they are playing and how you can track them:

Cape Cod League

Jared Jones, 1B/C – Brewster Whitecaps

Josh Pearson, OF – Brewster Whitecaps

https://brewsterwhitecaps.org/

Brady Neal, C – Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox

Paxton Kling, OF – Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox

https://ydredsox.com/

Northwoods League

Ethan Frey, C/OF – Lacrosse Loggers

Mic Paul, OF – Lacrosse Loggers

Aiden Moffett, RHP – Lacrosse Loggers

https://northwoodsleague.com/la-crosse-loggers/

Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

Zeb Ruddell, OF – Bethesda Big Train

http://www.bigtrain.org/

Texas Collegiate League

DJ Primeaux, LHP – Baton Rouge Rougarou

Nic Bronzini, LHP – Baton Rouge Rougarou

Gavin Guidry, RHP/INF – Baton Rouge Rougarou

https://brrougarou.com/