12th ranked LSU women hit road to face Arkansas' 3-point shooting barrage

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is always first in line praising Tigers’ senior All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer, especially after she scored a career-high 35 points in a 73-72 loss at Florida last Sunday

“Without Kayla, we don't even have a chance in that game,” Mulkey said.

Yet the reality of why the Tigers (17-3 overall, 5-2 SEC) lost is for the first time after 20 games this season LSU had just one player – Pointer – score in double figures. LSU averages at least three double figure scorers per game.

“You can’t have a basketball team that's going to be considered 12th in the country, compete and have one kid do it all,” Mulkey said. “If you lose, the losing far outweighs what she did offensively for you.”

Mulkey said she had a “come to Jesus” meeting with her team Tuesday, determined to get the 12th ranked Tigers back on track at Arkansas (13-6, 3-3 SEC) Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“When things don't suit you, your true character surfaces,” Mulkey said. “Things aren't always going to suit you. You have to fight through mistakes. We had a couple kids that unexpectedly just couldn't shake it.

“We didn't defend (vs. Florida). I'm a coach that really, really takes pride in defending you and being physical. They were more physical than we were. That was the whole game. And we've got to ask ourselves, why?”

LSU’s challenge vs. the Razorbacks is Arkansas leads the SEC in 3-pointers made (9.3) and attempted (27.4) per game.

“They live by threes, layups and free throws,” Mulkey said. “It is an extremely difficult matchup for our bigs (forwards). You never get comfortable guarding that style when your style is two bigs. Do I go (with a) small (lineup like Arkansas)? Well, if I go small, then what am I going to do on the offensive end that you know we're pretty good at?

“It's good coaching on their part. They have the style of athletes and players that can do that. So, I don't have the perfect answer. We'll try to be who we are, and guard them and if it doesn't work, then adjust either by going zone or whatever. But they've got to work to guard us, too.”

The Razorbacks are second in the SEC in scoring (behind LSU) averaging 76.1 points. Five Arkansas players average in double figures, led by junior guard Makayla Daniels (14.7 points per game) and redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez (13.1 ppg).