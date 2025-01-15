14 former Tigers advance to Divisional round of NFL Playoffs

(Photo by Maria Lysaker)

The NFL Playoffs began this past weekend. 14 teams made the big dance, 11 of which rostered at least one former LSU Tiger. In total, the Tigers had 23 former players make the playoffs, but after a very lackluster Wild Card Weekend, 14 remain. Today, we're going to look at which Tigers advanced to the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs and highlight how they played in the Wild Card round.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

(Photo by Kim Klement Nietzel)

In the first playoff game of his young career, rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, lit the world on fire with his play against the Buccaneers. Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while completing nearly 70% of his passes as he became the fourth rookie QB to win a road playoff game. The Commanders now advance to face the No. 1 seed Detroit Lion in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. It's going to be a very tough challenge, but after Zane Gonzalez doinked the game-winning field goal in, maybe this team is destined to keep on rolling.

Houston Texans - Derek Stingley, Danielle Hunter, Austin Deculus, Devin White

(Photo by Maria Lysaker)

Derek Stingley and Danielle Hunter headline a Houston Texans defense that held the Chargers offense to just 12 points in their Wild Card win. Stingley, who was recently named a First-Team All-Pro after a career season, continued his dominance against the Chargers. He allowed five catches for 62 yards on 10 targets, but picked off two passes and nearly brought one back for a touchdown. He earned a 94.9 coverage and 93.6 defensive grade from PFF. Hunter was another big player in the Texans' win over the Chargers. The former Tiger didn't record a sack, but was all over Justin Herbert, recording five pressures, which was second to only Will Anderson. Hunter was also credited with three tackles and two run stops. The Texans also roster Devin White and Austin Deculus, but neither of them played on Saturday. The Texans advance to face the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Stingley and Hunter will be tasked with trying to slow down playoff Patrick Mahomes, which will not be easy.

Baltimore Ravens - Tre'Davious White

(Photo by Tommy Gilligan)

The Ravens, who knocked off the Steelers in the Wild Card round, roster just one former Tiger: Tre'Davious White. The former Tiger has had a long and successful career, but is nearing the end of his time in the NFL. White, who was traded to Baltimore earlier in the season, has seen his playing time decrease each week and saw just nine snaps in their win over the Steelers, where he was targeted once and allowed a 37 yard catch. The Ravens advance to face the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which should be quite the matchup.

Buffalo Bills - Will Clapp, Reid Ferguson

(Photo by Mark Konezny)

The Buffalo Bills took down the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. They roster two Tigers, only one of whom played on Saturday. Reid Ferguson, the Bills long snapper, was on the field for three field goals and three extra points, all of which went through the uprights. Will Clapp, one of the Bills backup linemen, did not see the field in the win. The Bills now advance and will face Tre'Davious White and the Ravens on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams - Omar Speights

Former LSU linebacker, Omar Speights, has really impressed in his first season in the NFL. The UDFA has shined as a rookie and has forced the Rams staff to give him a ton of snaps, even in their first playoff game. Speights played 33 snaps in the Rams' Monday night victory, recording four tackles (three solo) and two run stops. He earned a 78.2 tackling grade and a 79.1 run defense grade from PFF. The Rams move on and will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the Eagles in the Divisional round.

Philadelphia Eagles - Mekhi Garner, Andre Sam, Tyrion Davis-Price

The Eagles cruised to victory over the Green Bay Packers - who didn't have a single LSU player on their roster - on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles currently roster three former Tigers: Mekhi Garner, Andre Sam and Tyrion Davis-Price, but none of them played in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles move on to face the Rams next weekend.

Detroit Lions - Mekhi Wingo, Kwon Alexander

(Photo by Adam Hunger)