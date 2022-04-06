16 players participating in LSU's 2022 Pro Day, including Stingley Jr.

LSU will host its 2022 Pro Day Wednesday at the indoor football facility in Baton Rouge.

It begins at 10 a.m. CT with measurements, 225-bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, L drill and position workouts. It's expected to be wrapped around 2 p.m. CT.

TV coverage of LSU’s Pro Day will be featured on ESPN, SEC Network and NFL Network.

Fans can follow along with real-time results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the event.

A total of 16 former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day. Former linebacker Damone Clark is not one of those participants. Clark is recovering from recent spinal fusion surgery and will not play this fall.

2022 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

DE Andre Anthony

PK/P Avery Atkins

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Austin Deculus

DB Darren Evans

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

DB Cordale Flott

OL Chasen Hines

OL Ed Ingram

WR Jontre Kirklin

DB Cam Lewis

DT Glen Logan

C Liam Shanahan

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

PK Cade York

TE Jamal Pettigrew