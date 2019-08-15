After missing almost a week with an undisclosed injury, redshirt sophomore outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson returned to action. He participated in all the defensive line drills during the 20-minute media window.

Under dark, threatening skies, LSU conducted preseason practice No. 12 Thursday and welcomed back a key player.

Elsewhere on and off the field:

1. Yet to arrive in Baton Rouge is Bill Johnson, hired as the Tigers’ defensive line coach earlier Thursday.

After D-line coach Dennis Johnson tore both patella tendons while playing basketball in July, Orgeron decided to have himself and defensive analyst Kenechi Udeze coach the line with help from graduate assistant Christian LaCouture.

Now, Orgeron has reversed field again and decided to make Udeze and Dennis Johnson analysts, and signed NFL veteran assistant Bill Johnson to a one-year deal.

Since Bill Johnson isn’t in town yet, Orgeron and Udeze coached the D-line Thursday.