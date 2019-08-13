20 Minutes and Out: A steamy glimpse of LSU preseason practice No. 10
LSU was met with a 110-degree heat index when it took the field for its 10th preseason practice Tuesday afternoon.
It was so hot my I-phone overheated, and I had to rub ice on the back to cool it enough to continue shooting videos.
There were seven players missing during the 20-minute viewing window.
It included five starters – running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, outside linebacker K’Lavin Chaisson, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Christian Fulton.
Others missing were offensive linemen Damien Lewis and Chase Hines.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has characterized all the injuries as “minor camp injuries.”
The Tigers have practices scheduled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before their second scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
After that, LSU will take off Sunday and then have four straight practices and one final scrimmage before heading into game 1 week preparation for the Aug. 31 opener vs Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.