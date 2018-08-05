A hot summer on the recruiting trail has built the LSU football program as much positive momentum as it has enjoyed in three or more years.

Wednesday morning’s commitment from four-star wide Trey Palmer, from Kentwood, brought the Tigers’ 2019 class to 19 pledges by Aug. 1 that are impressive in both quantity and quality.

And more high-profile additions appear on the way.

Plus, a solid foundation for the 2020 class has already begun with star Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley and receivers Kris Draine (Spanish Fort, Ala.) and Darin Turner (Memphis, Tenn.).

Coaches and fans have plenty of reason to be excited.

But before any one of those stars can ever help LSU on the field, coach Ed Orgeron and company have a pivotal season on hand just weeks from kickoff.

Many projections forecast a 7-5 season for the Tigers, a finish that would walk a very tight rope for the program.

LSU has already suffered back-to-back four-loss seasons for the first time since 2008 and 2009 and hasn’t finished worse than 8-5 (in 2002, 2008 and 2014) since Gerry DiNardo’s final campaign in 1999.

Even amid a 227-46 record under Nick Saban, Les Miles and Orgeron, the quickness with which criticism can arise has become evident on multiple occasions, even as recently as during a 1-2 back half of last September.

This dynamic is true not only from fans, but also opposing coaches pushing for prospects.

SEC foes have occasionally flipped recruits — such as Feleipe Franks — and made strong efforts to flip others – such as Kristian Fulton or Tyron Johnson.

Considering the quality of talent currently committed to playing their college football in Baton Rouge, opposing programs aren’t going anywhere until signatures hit letters of intent in December and February.

And each sign of weakness on the field or with regards to staff stability — not just at the top, but among position coaches as well — has the ability to make a pledge all the more susceptible.

Further consider that the Tigers’ staff isn’t just trying to maintain the current positioning as the nation’s No. 7 class.

Orgeron and company have lofty goals for filling those final six spots with even more top-flight talent.

And the effects — positive or negative — on those efforts could hinge even more heavily on the 2018 season.

Current commitments Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis, of nearby Southern Lab, feel confident LSU will keep its current pledges, barring an unforeseen level of struggles that has yet to occur this, you know, millennium.

But a successful or disappointing fall could play a notable role in swaying their undecided counterparts one way or another.

“There’s a difference between going in 9-3 and going in 7-5,” Thomas said. “Going into a 9-3 is like, ‘Oh yeah, I can work with this,’ but going into 7-5 is different… Recruits do pay attention to if a team is losing or winning.”

The impact this fall could have on the already-impressive 2019 recruiting class — as well as the Tigers’ solid early work for 2020 — can’t be overstated.

Most expectations for LSU seem to hover around 8-4 or 7-5.

A season on the high end of that divide — including competitive showings in big games — could be enough to fuel the 2019 recruiting class toward the desired strong finish and springboard for years to come.

Falling a bit shorter could quickly become a concern not only for 2018, but beyond.

Essentially, for Coach O’s program, the future starts right now.