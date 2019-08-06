But now Todd is the No. 1 punter in the 2021 class, per ProKicker.com, and he's the newest LSU commitment.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Peyton Todd thought he could be a defensive end. He will play some linebacker for his West Monroe team and was a running back in middle school.

Todd said LSU first started reaching out earlier this year and he was able to attend the Tigers' special team camp in June, where he met Ed Orgeron for the first time. It was also his first time on campus.

"It was really cool meeting Coach O at the camp. It was like meeting a celebrity, especially getting to watch him on TV over the last couple of years at LSU. At first, I could barely understand him. I had to ask him what he said probably like three time," Todd said with a laugh. "We talked a lot about my coach (Jerry Arledge), who coached Coach O at Northwestern State. We talked about LSU’s kicking staff. It was just amazing."

With West Monroe only three hours away from Baton Rouge, Todd grew up a big LSU fan. So when he called special teams coordinator Greg McMahon last week and McMahon extended a scholarship offer, it was a no-brainer for Todd.

“LSU is always where I wanted to be ever since I was a little kid. My family basically worships them. I know at LSU they strive for excellence in everything that they do from academics to sports, even to their coaching staff. I just feel like LSU is going to put me on a path to be successful in all aspects of life.

"I’ve had a lot of people tell me I’m crazy and I should wait, but that’s where I’ve always wanted to be, and no other school is going to change my mind. It takes a huge wait off of my shoulders."

LSU is Todd's first and only offer for now, although TCU and Baylor have been keeping an eye on him, he said.

Todd averaged 47.13 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards and a 4.31 hang time with a best hang time of 4.76 with Prokicker.com.

"My average distance in a game is 42-yards," he said. "But my best punt in a game was 62-yards in our state championship game in the ‘Dome and that was an amazing experience."

And while he is working on increasing his average and hang time, he's also getting ready to play a new position this season.

"I’m pretty fast. I run a 4.67 40. Before the season my coaches were trying to figure out what they would do with me, but right now I’m kind of favoring linebacker.

"Some people call me foolish for putting myself in that position to get hurt. One day I’ll play for LSU, but right now I’m faithful to my high school and I want to do everything I can to help us win games."

Todd is the second prospect committed in the 2021 class for the Tigers. Defensive end Landyn Watson pledged his commitment on July 29.