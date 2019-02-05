As LSU makes the rounds in its recruiting trips in California, the Tigers stopped at Mater Dei high school and offered 2021 outside linebacker Raesjon Davis a scholarship, one of two SEC offers with the other being from Auburn.

Davis picked up the offer last week and decided this past weekend would be a good time to take a visit down to Baton Rouge to learn more about the SEC. On Sunday afternoon, Davis had a 45 minute conversation with coach Ed Orgeron and got to know his family. Davis said the meeting went so well that it has "swayed him toward LSU."

"He was telling me that he was treating me like his son, part of the Tiger family essentially," Davis said. "The school as a whole is a family so it seems like an exciting opportunity."

On the official visit, Davis said he was able to try on uniforms, check out the weight room, visit the stadium and was shown a video of what it's like to play in Death Valley.

"My favorite part was standing on that field," Davis said. "Just getting the feel of what it'd be like to play in Death Valley was a surreal experience."

One of LSU's big recruits in the 2020 class is five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, who is also teammates with Davis at Mater Dei. While Davis said he won't make a decision on his future anytime in the near future, he has had conversations with Ricks about what it would be like to suit up together on the college level.

"Ever since I got the offer last week we've been talking about it non-stop," Davis said. "He just wants me to commit but I told him I was coming out here and was going to give LSU a look and I liked it a lot actually."

Some of the areas Davis still feels he needs to work on his strength and lateral movements but was told the LSU coaches really took a liking to his speed of the edge and his knowledge of the position.

Davis alluded that LSU is 'up there' on his list of potential destinations because of the family atmosphere and culture that Orgeron and his staff have built around the football program. Being an outside linebacker, Davis knows the history of LSU defenders is great and the possibility of being in that number excites him.

"It would mean a lot because I'd get to play against the best of the best," Davis said. "It's like what our coach tells us at Mater Dei just put on for the people of the past and carry the tradition."















































