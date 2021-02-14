2021 LSU Baseball Preview: Projected lineup, rotation
2020 record (RPI): 12-5 (37)
2019 record (RPI): 40-26, 17-13 SEC (21)
Coach: Paul Maineiri (15th season at LSU, 603-260-3, 1467-752-8 overall)
Rank in preseason polls: 7 (Collegiate Baseball), 8 (Perfect Game, Rivals Composite), 9 (USA Today Coaches), 10 (Baseball America) 12 (D1Baseball), 13 (NCBWA)
Rank in conference forecasts: 4th in SEC West (D1Baseball, coaches)
Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (lost in Super Regionals)
Home field: Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field (10,326)
Left: 330, left center: 365, center: 405, right center: 365, right, 330 (10-foot fence, height of batters eye: 40-feet).
2020 Recap/2021 Outlook
Coming off of a heartbreaking loss at home to Florida State in the Super Regionals to Florida State, LSU was going to be in reloading mode heading into the 2020 season with so many new faces, particularly at the plate.
The Tigers took early lumps to start 2020, losing back-to-back games at home to Nicholls State and Eastern Kentucky before ending the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season on a four-game winning streak heading into what they thought would be the start of SEC play.
Aside from the loss of second-round picks Cole Henry and Daniel Cabrera to the MLB Draft, everyone returns in 2021, so LSU looks to be loaded - especially on the mound.
|Pos.
|Player, Cl. (B/T)
|
C
|
Alex Milazzo, So. (R/R)
|
1B
|
Tre’ Morgan, Fr. (L/L)
|
2B
|
Cade Doughty, So. (R/R)
|
3B
|
Will Safford, Fr. (L/R)
|
SS
|
Collier Cranford, So. (R/R)
|
LF
|
Cade Beloso, Jr. (L/L)
|
CF
|
Giovanni DiGiacomo, Jr. (L/L)
|
RF
|
Dylan Crews, Fr. (R/R)
|
DH
|
Gavin Dugas, Jr. (R/R)
|
Res.
|
Hayden Travinski, So. (R/R)
|
Res.
|
Jordan Thompson, Fr. (R/R)
|
Res.
|
Maurice Hampton Jr., So. (R/R)
|
Res.
|
Drew Bianco, Jr. (R/R)
Youth will be the name of the game in the infield for LSU heading into the 2021 season as the Tigers are expected to see three to four new starters across the infield, and even perhaps behind the plate.
There is solid competition on the left side of the infield. At shortstop, sophomore Collier Cranford returns after not making an error during the shortened season, but he's being pushed by sophomore Zach Arnold and freshman Jordan Thompson has also had his moments. Will Safford, a true freshman from University High, is considered the most versatile of all the players competing for time on the left side of the infield.
If the season started today, the battle at shortstop is still very much in the air between Cranford and Arnold, with whomever doesn’t get the shortstop job competing with Safford and Thompson for the job at third base.
Safford seems to have the inside route to the starting job at third base. Reminding many of former LSU standout Tyler Hanover, the 5-food-8 Safford is one of the best left-handed hitters on the team.
While the bat isn’t expected to be a problem, Safford must continue to work on his arm strength if he is to nail down the third base spot on a more permanent basis.
While the left side of the infield is still in flux, things are pretty much settled on the right side with Cade Doughty returning at second base and freshman Tre’ Morgan locking down first base.
A highly touted freshman a season ago, Doughty hit .278 with a pair of home runs and 12 runs driven in. Doughty hit close to .400 in a collegiate summer league in Florida this past year. Defensively, Doughty is a solid player, but his biggest focus must be to limit the lapses that sometimes come at inopportune times.
Another highly touted freshman, Morgan - a New Orleans native - comes to LSU after missing the entire 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery. In terms of Morgan’s overall health, he is expected to be fine and is throwing the ball every day at practice.
Behind the plate sophomore Alex Milazzo returns as one of the best throwing catchers in the SEC. Milazzo’s presence behind the plate is elite, but he must continue to improve at the plate, as he hit just .186 in 13 starts last season.
Perhaps the most certainty in the outfield is in center field. Junior Giovanni DiGiacomo returns and is expected to be the leader in the outfield for the Tigers. In a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, DiGiacomo was the leading hitter for the Tigers, hitting .351 and stealing five bases in six attempts. Also nearly as important, he didn’t commit an error in 33 chances.
The biggest improvement DiGiacomo must make at the plate is limiting his swing and misses. If he can put the ball in play and take advantage of his outstanding speed he has a chance to have a special year.
Others who could see time in center field include sophomore Maurice Hampton Jr. and talented freshman Dylan Crews.
Limited to only 26 at-bats in 2020 because of his football responsibilities and COVID-19, another year of experience for Hampton should only benefit the talented two-sport star. He was scheduled to play in a summer baseball league locally, but was unable because of the pandemic.
One of the most heralded recruits in recent memory appears to be projected to start in right field for the Tigers. Crews is a 6-foot, 200-pound power-hitting stud out of Longwood, Fla. Taking his name out of the 2020 MLB Draft consideration, it is believed Crews turned down at least $1.5 million dollars in guaranteed money. His power was no more evident than this fall when he had nearly 20 baseballs fly off his bat at over 100 mph, according to the LSU baseball data page.
Hampton and junior Gavin Dugas could also possibly see some playing time in right field.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes will be in left field as junior Cade Beloso is projected to get the first shot. A first baseman/designated hitter for much of his first two years at LSU, Beloso has dropped over 20 pounds and has shown the ability to play well in the field.
Beloso's move gives the Tigers the ability to get a big-hitting bat in the designated hitter role such as sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski, Dugas or Morgan.
Two other names to keep an eye on in the outfield are junior Drew Bianco and sophomore Mitchell Sanford.
|Role
|Player, Cl.
|
SP1
|
RHP Jaden Hill, Jr.
|
SP2
|
RHP Landon Marceaux, Jr.
|
SP3
|
RHP AJ Labas, R-Jr.
|
CL
|
RHP Devin Fontenot, Sr.
|
RP
|
RHP Matthew Beck, Sr.
|
RP
|
RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard, Sr.
|
RP
|
LHP Alex Brady, So.
The ace of LSU's staff is Jaden Hill, a hard-throwing right hander. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound junior is projected to be a top-10 overall pick in this summer's MLB Draft.
The biggest question surrounding Hill since he arrived on campus has been his health. He appears to be fine heading into this season, having taken the ball once a week during the fall and seeing his workload increase from two to three to four and then five innings. In the Purple & Gold World Series, all starting pitchers only threw three innings.
Hill’s injury concerns were not the only concern amongst the coaching staff and fans two seasons ago, as LSU lost several key arms throughout the 2019 season. Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux (6-0, 177) is also coming off of an impressive fall campaign and could actually compete with Hill for the Friday night starter position.
Other projected starting pitchers besides Marceaux and Hill include junior right-hander AJ Labas (6-3, 223) and a pair of freshmen righties in Garrett Edwards (6-5, 180) and Will Hellmers (6-4, 195).
Edwards is an interesting prospect who is finally concentrating solely on baseball for the first time in his life. The Pitkin, La., native actually finished his prep career as the 28th all-time leading scorer in the history of high school basketball and had multiple Division I offers on the hardwood.
A sleeper to possibly keep an eye on in the starting rotation is another freshman, but a left-hander. Set to start his career in the bullpen, Javen Coleman (6-2, 185) is a Texas native who throws in the low 90s with an impressive change-up and slider, having struck out 16 in 13 innings of fall ball. The biggest question on Coleman is his control, but if he is able to consistently throw strikes, look for him to make a push to make the rotation.
Senior right-hander Devin Fontenot (6-1, 179) is the projected closer for the Tigers and is set to debut a new breaking ball that has shown significant improvement. Adding a second pitch has been critical because in the past, it was "live and die with the fastball."
In addition to the development of the breaking ball, the other focus in regards to Fontenot is building up his endurance so he can throw on back-to-back days in the upcoming 2021 season.
Other veteran arms in the pen include senior right-handers Matthew Beck (6-7, 233), Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-0, 150) and Trent Vietmeier (6-3, 210). Hilliard has seen a significant increase in his velocity, hitting 91-92 on the radar gun.
A pair of young arms expected to see playing time are right-handed freshmen Ty Floyd (6-2, 190) and Blake Money (6-7, 245). The more highly touted of the two, Floyd is expected to develop into a starting pitcher at some point in his career, but already possesses an electric fastball. The biggest focus for him is to improve his other pitches.
JUCO transfer Alex Brady (5-9, 205) provides the Tigers a much needed left handed arm out of the bullpen and performed extremely well this fall.