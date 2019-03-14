2021 LSU target Kaine Williams intrigued by chance to follow Grant Delpit
LSU coaches have given Kaine Williams a lofty set of expectations to potentially live up to in purple and gold.The 2021 safety prospect from John Ehret in New Orleans and his father visited campus ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news