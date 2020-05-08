News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 10:15:27 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL Jaeden Roberts talks LSU, names other schools standing out

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Four-star Texas offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts was hoping to take multiple visits this spring to help him make his college decision, but with COVID-19 shutting the country down he was unable to d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}