2022 DT Tygee Hill talks about his relationship with LSU
Massive defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was a big reason for the success of the LSU defense on its way to the 2019 National Championship.For LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, he knows how important it is t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news