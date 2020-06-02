News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 09:45:52 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Georgia ATH Daniel Martin keeping an eye on LSU

David Folse
Contributing writer

The amount of talent lost to the NFL Draft by the defending National Champion LSU Tigers was significant with 14 players drafted total. And replenishing that talent is a never-ending process and continues each year through recruiting.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}