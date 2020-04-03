2022 Georgia QB discusses his new LSU offer
LSU offensive analyst Russ Callaway recently offered a scholarship to one of the top Class of 2022 quarterbacks in Carrollton High School's M.J. Morris.“I’m a dual threat quarterback that delivers ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news