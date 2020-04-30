2022 OT Gunner Givens getting to know LSU coaches after recent offer
He may have only concluded his sophomore season, but Gunner Givens has a scholarship offer he never thought he would receive.The 6-6½, 275-pound offensive tackle out of Daleville, Virginia has near...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news