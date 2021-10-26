2022 SEC men’s basketball preseason teams announced

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Tuesday, tipping off the 2021-22 season.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State each have multiple selections. In all, 38 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2021-22 campaign begins November 9, with conference play set to begin December 29. The 2022 SEC Tournament will be March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.

A list of the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Allen Flanigan – Auburn

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Xavier Pinson – LSU

Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina