Jeremiah Hughes has seen enough of his college options to wrap up his visits and prepare for a July 7 announcement.

The 2023 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) defensive back took officials to Arkansas and LSU this week before confirming his plans to commit to one of the SEC West rivals, Washington or Utah on his parents' upcoming anniversary.

"After the visits, you gather all your information and you see where you can say," he said. "It's a thing you've gotta decide: Where you wanna live for the next four years, and where you think can develop you most.

"And I have good options. But at the end of the day it's who's going to make me the better person, who's going to make me the better player, the better student."