2023 Georgia RB Justice Haynes says competition, coaching stand out at LSU
Georgia running back Justice Haynes is very familiar with tough competition, hard work and strong coaching, after all, he's the son of former Georgia Bulldog running back Verron Haynes, who spent s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news