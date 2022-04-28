Whit Weeks enjoyed his second visit to LSU in a matter of weeks and plans to return at least once more before making a commitment announcement this summer.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker watched the Tigers — including older brother West Weeks, a transfer from Virginia — host their first spring game under Brian Kelly and an almost entirely new staff Saturday.

Getting a little glimpse of a game day environment was one of the biggest new takeaways for the younger Weeks, who had already been impressed with the campus itself in late March.