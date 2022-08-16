2023 PF Corey Chest Jr. commits to LSU, home-state return

One of Louisiana's most talented young basketball players has scheduled a purple-and-gold homecoming next year.

Highly ranked 2023 power forward Corey Chest Jr. announced his commitment to LSU on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound New Orleans native shared just over a month ago that he would transfer to Link Academy in Branson, Mo., after a decorated high school career at Eleanor McMain.

Chest earned LSWA Class 4A All-State First-Team honors in April following a junior season in which he averaged approximately 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots per game.

His performance helped lead his Mustangs to a state runner-up appearance.

Chest chose first-year coach Matt McMahon and the Tigers' new staff over other options that included Houston, Texas A&M and Ohio State.