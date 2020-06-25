TigerDetails - 2023 standout Jaxon Howard has LSU connections

2023 standout Jaxon Howard has LSU connections
When your dad was coached by Scott Linehan, the now LSU passing game coordinator, and was locker neighbors with Randy Moss, it was only a matter of time before the LSU Tigers found out about Jaxon ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news