According to the Chinese Zodiac Calendar, 2023 was the year of the rabbit, but I think if you ask anyone who pays attention to college athletics, 2023 was actually the year of the (LSU) Tigers. In terms of overall success across all sports, I don't think any schools has ever experienced as much success in a single calendar year like LSU did in 2023. From national championships to a Heisman trophy winner, this year had it all for Tiger fans. We are just a few days away from the ball dropping in New York City, signifying another year come and gone. While there is a lot to look forward to for LSU Athletics in 2024, I thought it would be a great time to go back and remember all the amazing things that happened in Baton Rouge this year.

Women's Basketball

Kim Mulkey came to LSU before the start of the 2021-2022 season to rebuild the Tigers Women's Basketball program and lead them to their first national championship in program history. Nobody expected it to happen so fast, not even Mulkey, but in just her second season as the head coach of LSU Women's Basketball, she delivered on her promise. The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team started the season on a 25-game win streak, the longest in program history, before losing their first game of the season to the No.1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in Charleston. Despite being 25-1, nobody outside of Baton Rouge believed in the Tigers because of their "weak non-conference schedule." The Tigers would finish the regular season 29-1 but would fall to Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Tournament. With a 30-2 record, the Tigers were only awarded the three seed in the women's March Madness Tournament and were basically counted out before they tipped of their first game in the round of 64. Despite everyone's disbelief, the Tigers ran the table, taking down Hawaii, Michigan, Utah and Miami to return to the Final Four for the first time in 15 years. In the Final Four, Mulkey's Tigers found themselves facing a nine point deficit entering the fourth quarter against No.1 seeded Virginia Tech, but against all odds, they battled back and outscored the Hokies 29-13 in the final quarter to reach the programs first ever national championship game. Facing off against No. 2 Iowa, led by media darling Caitlin Clark, pretty much everybody counted the Tigers out, but for what felt like the 100th time, they defied the odds and ran Iowa out of the building. Behind heroic performances from some of the most unlikely players in Jasmine Carson, Alexis Morris and La'Dazhia Williams, the Tigers scored 102 points, a women's championship game record, and hoisted the women's national championship trophy for the first time ever.

Gymnastics

The Tigers gymnastics team began their 2023 campaign as the sixth ranked team in the nation, but they had an absolute gauntlet of a schedule ahead of them. LSU began the season with three straight losses to No. 3 Utah, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 1 Oklahoma. They would turn around and beat then No. 12 Missouri, but would once again fall in their fifth meet of the season to No. 23 Arkansas. Despite winning just one of their first five meets, the Tigers were ranked ninth in the nation and would win seven of their final eight meets to end the regular season. They would have a pretty good showing in SEC's, placing third behind Florida and Alabama. The Tigers found themselves as the six seed in the NCAA Tournament and would finish in first place in their opening session against No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia and Nebraska to advance to the second round. In the second round, the Tigers cut it really close. They were in a tie for second with Oregon State, but they advanced to the National Semi-final on a sixth score tiebreaker. In the semi-finals, LSU pulled out a shocker, finishing first in their session against No. 2 Florida, No. 7 California and No. 14 Denver to advance to the programs first national championship since 2017. Two days later in Fort Worth, Texas, the Tigers gymnastics team didn't have the firepower to keep up with the No. 1, 2 and 5 ranked teams in the nation and ultimately finished in fourth place. Despite the disappointing ending to the season, the Tigers made a run at the national championship without quite a few of their key gymnasts. Even though they didn't win it all, this team took the next step and should be primed to make another run at the championship in 2024.

Baseball

Unlike Women's Basketball, LSU Baseball started the 2023 season with sky-high expectations. They entered the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and held that ranking for the majority of the regular season. LSU won 43 games in the regular season and were awarded with a home regional in the NCAA Tournament. They'd sweep the regional, going 3-0 against Tulane and Oregon State for a chance to host a Super Regional the following week. In the Super Regional, the Tigers hosted No. 12 Kentucky in a three game series. After two days of rain delays and stoppages, LSU ultimately knocked off the Wildcats in two games that were never really that close. For the first time in six years, LSU was headed back to the College World Series, and despite being the No. 5 seed, not many people expected LSU to win it all due to a perceived lack of pitching depth. It was a fair argument, because outside of Paul Skenes and Ty Floyd, LSU didn't really have a dominant pitcher that could come in and give you 6+ good innings every game. They relied heavily on their offense during the regular season, but in Omaha, the bullpen rallied and stepped up in a big way for the Tigers. LSU's bracket in Omaha consisted of No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 8 Stanford and Tennessee. In their first matchup against Tennessee, Paul Skenes threw 7.2 innings, allowing two runs en route to LSU's 6-3 win over the Vols. In game two, the Tigers would drop a 2-3 contest to No. 1 Wake Forest, but would rally and win back-to-back-to-back thrillers against Tennessee and Wake Forest, which included Tommy White's walk off in extra innings to send the Tigers to the finals against No. 2 Florida. After a couple days rest, the Tigers and the Gators squared off in game one of the CWS. Ty Floyd took the mound and pitched eight innings, allowing just five hits and three runs as the Tigers would take down the Gators 4-3 in 11 innings. The following day, Florida pummeled LSU in a 24-4 game that wasn't close after the third inning. With the loss, the Tigers and the Gators were heading to a winner-take-all showdown to decide who will be crowned national champions. Thatcher Hurd took the mound for LSU in game three and put on an absolute masterclass, throwing 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and tallied seven strikeouts while the Tigers offense exploded for 18 runs. LSU easily knocked off the Gators to claim the programs seventh national championship and the universities second in under three months.

On top of that, Dylan Crews won the Golden Spikes Award and Paul Skenes won the D1 Player of the Year Award. Both would go on to be the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the MLB draft just a few weeks later.

Football

While the football season began in September, the Tigers Football team actually kicked off the 2023 athletic calendar with a 63-7 Cheez Itz Citrus Bowl win over Purdue. It may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, the bowl win signified the rebirth of this LSU Football program. The Tigers struggled to find success on the gridiron after their 2019 national championship run, but Brian Kelly brought this team back to their winning ways and finished the season with 10-wins and a Citrus Bowl victory. Now, the 2023 regular season may not have gone the way Tiger fans wanted it to, but we got to witness one of, if not the best offenses we've ever seen in Baton Rouge. Jayden Daniels led the way, posting 4,946 yards of total offense and 50 total touchdowns en route to becoming the third Heisman Trophy winner in the school's history. Obviously a 9-3 record and a trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl isn't what fans envisioned when the season started, but Kelly has this team set up to win 10 games in back-to-back seasons, and with the help of Mike Denbrock, we witnessed a historic offense led by two of the best players to wear an LSU uniform, Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers.

Overall Success