2024 DL Melvin Hills III on becoming next LSU target at Lafayette Christian
Melvin Hills III couldn't help but feel some initial shock at the striking beginning of his recruiting process.
The 2024 defensive linemen and his twin brother headed to Lafayette Christian's locker room for their cleats last weekend to join their friends on the field for some extra work.
He said he "didn't think much of it" when coach Trev Faulk called for him to come to the office — until he saw LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson III and Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington waiting with Faulk.
"They wanted to know my height, and they were glad to see me putting work in on an off day, and next thing you know they offered me," Hills said. "It was really a huge moment in my eyes. I was shocked and couldn't believe it was happening. It felt unbelievable.
"My brother (Miles) was listening from the hall. He looked happier than me. And I called my mom. She started crying. Also my dad was crying and proud. I really tried to call all the family I could have called at the moment."
The SEC West rivals fairly simultaneously became the first two college offers for the 6-foot-4, 260-pound rising junior, who became a notable contributor for the powerhouse Knights this fall.
Lafayette Christian has sent three players to home-state LSU, his coach's alma mater — former three-phase star Sage Ryan in 2021 and two-way lineman Fitzgerald West Jr. and defensive back Jordan Allen this year – among its list of college signees the past two recruiting cycles.
And Hills was quickly reminded by some of those trailblazers to the young program's four straight state championships and five straight title game appearances to appreciate the opportunities, but also remember that they're the expectation.
"They gave me congrats, but just said they know I know: 'This is what we're supposed to do. We're dogs,'" he said.
Hills said he grew up in the Lafayette area always watching football with his family and not necessarily having one favorite team, but in recent years particularly enjoying watching NFL defensive ends Chase Young and Myles Garrett.
He's planning to attend LSU's camp this weekend and Mississippi State next and still determining the rest of his summer schedule, with Florida, Alabama and Texas among other likely stops.