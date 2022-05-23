2024 WR David Washington shares special significance of LSU offer

The more David Washington thought and talked about his recent LSU offer, the more he realized the coincidences that felt somewhat like meaningful stars aligning.

"It was crazy because LSU, that was my 18th offer," said the 6-foot, 185-pound Arbor View (Las Vegas) wide receiver. "I’m 18 on the field, and 18 is actually a special number at LSU, I found out from talking. So that was super, super cool to hear and really motivating."

Cortez Hankton was among the first college coaches to whom Washington sent his 14U highlights on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Tigers' new wide receivers coach was on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he would go on to help win a national championship this past winter before returning to his home state program.

And Washington was a speedy freshman athlete using his winter break to be proactive in making college connections after his state cancelled what should have been his first varsity season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year I watched so many guys go through the COVID situation," he said. "In Vegas we really didn't have football, so I watched a lot of guys go without — go without being seen, go without being recruited. So it's good to have this feeling that it's happening early, and that I just have to keep up the work."

UNLV extended his first scholarship offer that April.

And Ole Miss became his first SEC offer during a southeastern swing through Oxford, Miss., Alabama and Clemson last June when when the NCAA lifted its nearly 15-month ban on in-person recruiting.

Arkansas State, Arizona and Northern Arizona followed during the remainder of 2021.

And the combination of colleges seeing his sophomore highlights, a recent trip to Michigan and Michigan State and a string of coaches visiting in May have made for an busy spring.

The Tigers' offer came during a stretch that has also included the Spartans and Wolverines, UCLA, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, New Mexico State, BYU and Portland State.

"It’s been crazy," Washington said. "I mean, it’s been so exciting. Everything that has happened has been a blessing, and I’m just going to continue to working and working to continue this process."

New LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples made a stop at Arbor View during a trip to Las Vegas to see Bishop Gorman wide receiver Jeremiah Hughes and other prospects in the area.

Steeples told Aggies coach Matt Gerber and Washington to give Hankton a call

"I was kind of just hoping really," Washington said. "LSU is a huge school, a huge school to have a scholarship offer. So that’s huge. But I wasn’t really sure... He was just like, ‘We really like you.’ We didn’t get to talk too much. I had to call him during passing period, so it was pretty quick. But I’ll get a chance to talk to him more soon, though, for sure."

Washington grew up in Katy, Texas, just west of Houston before moving to Nevada about five years ago.

He primarily supported the hometown Houston Texans of the NFL, but always recognized LSU among the most prominent, well-supported colleges in the area.

"With Texas being right there, you’ve definitely got some guys that love LSU," he said. "And where I was at, I definitely had a lot of people around that were big LSU fans. I wasn’t always the biggest LSU fan, but I’ve always had love for the Tigers."

And he emphasized his desire to visit Baton Rouge, potentially as early as this summer, as his recruiting process continues gaining momentum.

Washington said he will likely make shorter trips to UCLA and other programs closer to Las Vegas, but is still determining with his mother what else might be viable.

"Not too much of it is figured out yet," he said. "I’m still working with my mom to figure out finances and everything to get out that way. But if I can and finances are right and everything, that will definitely be a school that I would attend."

And the way so many other pieces have already fallen into place has Washington already considering fittingly significant goals for his college career should he land at LSU for college.

"When I first moved here, that's when I switched to 18... and I pretty much rocked with it ever since," he said. "It's really a coincidence after hearing coach tell me that 18 is a number people really, really work for. And if I do choose to attend LSU, that will be a goal that I strive to do is to get that No. 18."