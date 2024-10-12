2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU

(Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

It's been pretty widely known that the LSU Tigers have been working to flip four-star CB, Jacob Bradford, from Houston for a while now. On Thursday night, Bradford announced that he was backing off his pledge to the Cougars just days before making a trip to Baton Rouge for the Ole Miss game, and on Saturday morning we got word that Bradford is committing to the Tigers.

The Baton Rouge native plays his high school ball at Catholic, where he's enjoying a strong senior campaign. Corey Raymond has had his eyes on the Louisiana standout, and after putting in the work, he's finally got his guy. Bradford joins a very strong LSU DB class that includes five-star DJ Pickett, four-stars CJ Jimcoily and Kade Phillips, and three-stars Jhase Thomas and Aidan Anding. It's worth noting that Bradford also has a little brother named Blaine; a four-star safety in the 2026 class who ranks as the 16th overall prospect in the class.