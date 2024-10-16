2025 four-star PG Jalen Reece commits to LSU

Here we go again...Matt McMahon and LSU MBB are hot on the recruiting trail right now. In the last two months, they've picked up three top-65 recruits in Mazi Mosley , Matt Gihool and now four-star PG, Jalen Reece .

The Orlando, Fl. native ranks as Rivals' 49th overall player and the 7th best point guard in the 2025 class. We know Matt McMahon loves to have elite guard play, and now he has two top-50 guards in next year's class with Reece and Mosley.

Coming off a top-15 recruiting class is 2024, McMahon is building another elite class in 2025. With Reece's commitment, the Tigers now have a top-5 class in 2025.