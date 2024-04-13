Not even 48-hours removed from an offer he was waiting for, Rivals three-star running back JT Lindsey was at track practice at Alexandria Senior High School on Thursday talking with his track coaches about the LSU offer he received on Tuesday, then it hit him.

At that moment, standing there next to Alexandria's head track coach Sedarrin Freeman discussing the offer, he realized LSU was where he wanted to be.

Lindsey called LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson and informed him of his desire to commit to the in-state Tigers, but he wanted to do it in person during LSU's spring game on Saturday.

Lindsey was one of several coveted prospects in attendance for LSU's National L Club Spring Game in Tiger Stadium and he would get his opportunity to sit down with LSU head coach Brian Kelly prior to LSU's spring game where he let Kelly know that he was announcing his commitment to the Tigers.

"I grew up in the boot and all I know is LSU football," Lindsey told Rivals.com following his decision to commit to LSU on Saturday. "I grew up around it, the culture, the fans I just decided it was the best spot for me."

Beyond the culture and the fans, the family atmosphere around the LSU football program helped seal the deal for Lindsey's decision.

"LSU is more of a family for me," he added. "They have the best coaching staff in college football, they produce the best people in college football and there's just a whole lot of tradition over there."

During his visit Lindsey got to experience all the typical to-do's during an unofficial visit. He took a golf cart tour and got to check out some of the culinary hot spots around campus before returning to Tiger Stadium to watch his future team compete in the 2024 Spring Game.

He got to experience the sidelines of Tiger Stadium before being ushered to the stands where he took in the rest of LSU's spring game evaluating the improvement he saw on the field.

"Defense got way better than last year," he said enthusiastically. "I feel like they're playing way more aggressive and playing a lot more as a team."

As far as what's next for the rising 2025 prospect, Lindsey won't be taking any other visits anywhere else and is shutting his recruitment down.

"I know where my home is," he said with confidence.

"I'm just looking forward to building better relationships with everyone on the coaching staff and taking more visits and building relationships with the people already on the team," he added.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound speedster is also planning to try out for LSU's track team when he arrives on campus, so add his name to a growing list of a track stars playing football for LSU.