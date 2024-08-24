Here we go again...The LSU Tigers have made yet another addition to their 2025 class, this time in the form of three-star CB Aidan Anding .

Anding is a Ruston, Louisiana native and ranks as the 18th best player in the state of Louisiana. He's 6-foot, 165-pounds and chose the Tigers over the likes of Texas and Arkansas.

Anding was a dual-sport athlete, competing in Football, Basketball and Track & Field in high school. He was named to Louisiana 2-5A First-Team honors and finished third in long jump at regionals.

LSU, who didn't have a single DB commit before the start of July, now has five DBs committed in 2025. Anding joins DJ Pickett, Jhase Thomas, CJ Jimcoily and Kade Phillips in the DB room.

Anding is LSU's 25th commitment in the 2025 class, which still ranks 2nd in the country.

