Brian Kelly and LSU stay red hot on the recruiting trail. After picking up commitments from recruits such as DJ Pickett , Derek Meadows and Jalan Chapman over the last couple of weeks, the Tigers went out and flipped three-star linebacker, Jaiden Braker , from South Carolina.

Braker stands at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds and was in town for the 'Bayou Splash' event last Friday. Braker verbally committed to South Carolina less than a month ago and only received an offer from LSU a few days ago, but the Tigers made a big push last weekend and got him to flip.

Braker joins an LSU 2025 class that ranks third nationally. He becomes the third linebacker, joining Keylan Moses and Charles Ross, in the Tigers 2025 class.

Blake Baker, the Tigers new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, gets his second linebacker recruit since joining the staff this offseason. With this commitment, LSU caps off a very productive month of July where they earned a commitment from eight different players (one five-star, four four-stars and three three-stars).