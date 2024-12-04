2025 three-star TE Mike Tyler flips from LSU to South Carolina

The Tigers see yet another one of their 2025 recruits flip, this time in the form of three-star tight end, Mike Tyler . The Columbia, SC. native backs off his LSU pledge on Early National Signing Day and signs with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The first causality of ENSD for the Tigers is Tyler, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound TE. The No. 16 player in the state of South Carolina has been linked to the Gamecocks for his entire recruiting process, but the Tigers were able to sway him away in August. However, Shane Beamer and Co. haven't let off the brakes, hosting him on multiple visits recently, and they were able to lure him back home.

Four-star JD LaFleur, a Louisiana native, is now the Tigers lone tight end recruit in 2025. Mason Taylor could return alongside Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green, and if that's the case, I feel pretty good about where LSU's TE room stands even with Tyler's flip.