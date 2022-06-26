Koby Howard was clearly excited to attend LSU's Elite Prospects Camp last weekend and arrived to Baton Rouge with a definitive mission.

"I've been to a lot of camps so far, but most of the camps I've been to so far I already had an offer from and just went there to get coached up by the receivers coach," he said. "And the camps that I went to that I didn't have, I went in there with a mindset that I've got to go perform so I can get that offer. And that's what I had to go into LSU thinking. I had to go perform so they could give me the offer."

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound rising sophomore had started heard from LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton leading up to the event.