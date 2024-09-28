Advertisement

Published Sep 28, 2024
2026 RHP Dylan Blomker commits to LSU
Luke Hubbard
@clukehubbard

We're just under an hour away from the start of LSU vs South Alabama, and Jay Johnson and LSU Baseball decided to drop a recruiting bomb on us: 2026 RHP, Dylan Blomker, announced on social media that he has committed to Johnson and LSU Baseball.

Blomker is a 6-foot-3, 198-pound RHP from Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to his Perfect Game profile, the 16 year old already pumps 95 on his fastball, which puts him in the 99th percentile in the 2026 class.

Blomker becomes LSU's 11th overall recruit and the second RHP in the 2026 class.

Jay Johnson must like his New Mexico players. With Blonker and Steven Milam, the Tigers have been hitting the state hard in the past few seasons.

