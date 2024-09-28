2026 RHP Dylan Blomker commits to LSU

in other news
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night
LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.
Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss
The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.
in other news
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
We're just under an hour away from the start of LSU vs South Alabama, and Jay Johnson and LSU Baseball decided to drop a recruiting bomb on us: 2026 RHP, Dylan Blomker, announced on social media that he has committed to Johnson and LSU Baseball.
Blomker is a 6-foot-3, 198-pound RHP from Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to his Perfect Game profile, the 16 year old already pumps 95 on his fastball, which puts him in the 99th percentile in the 2026 class.
Blomker becomes LSU's 11th overall recruit and the second RHP in the 2026 class.
Jay Johnson must like his New Mexico players. With Blonker and Steven Milam, the Tigers have been hitting the state hard in the past few seasons.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
- PRO
- ATH
- APB
- ILB
- WR
- OT
- ILB
- WDE
- OG
- RB