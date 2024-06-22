The Tigers are picking up steam on the recruiting trail, and they're beginning to put the clamps in and around the home state. Jakai Anderson,one of The Boot's top pass-catchers in next year's recruiting cycle, committed to LSU on Friday. Anderson, a three-star WR from New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35 High School, collected an offer from the Tigers last summer. He's been on campus twice this month, including a workout last Thursday and an unofficial visit for Friday Night Lights. After soaking up more time with the coaches and the campus, Anderson had no reason to wait to commit. "I chose to stay home because all the talent is in The Boot and there's no point in waiting," Anderson told Rivals. "They wanted me, so they got me."

Advertisement

Anderson was an early target for LSU WR coach and co-OC Cortez Hankton, who like the new LSU commitment, hails from New Orleans. The 6-foot, 170-pound speedster loves his fit in this offense. "LSU is the right spot for me because Coach Hankton wants all his WR to play any position on the field and I’m an athlete and is ready to put the team in any position to win," Anderson explained. Brian Kelly was the closer in this recruitment. "It's just the vibe that Coach Kelly has ... he’s just one of those guys that you can vibe with any day and I can see myself being a part of all these things he has going on for the Tigers."

ANDERSON WAS A TOP PERFORMER AT LSU ELITE CAMP