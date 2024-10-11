2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night

Coming into Thursday night, 2027 Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston had been having a fantastic year on the stat sheet. Despite the team record not reflecting it, Houston was balling to the tune of 1,781 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on a 68-percent completion percentage in five games.

He was averaging 356.2 yards per game and had thrown just two interceptions. But nothing he had done this season comes even close to the performance he turned in last night.

Houston's final stat sheet read as 49-for-66 passing, 767 passing yards, and 10 total touchdowns (8 passing, 2 rushing). Houston also rushed for 101 yards.

The shocker is that even with his record-breaking performance, Houston and Evangel Christian were not victorious, losing 77-76 in overtime to Captain Shreve.

153 total points in the highest in Shreveport-Bossier City history.

Houston's passing total marked the second-most yards in a single game in the nation's history (Pennsylvania’s Matt Miller threw for 787 in 2015), according to NFHS.