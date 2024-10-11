2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night

in other news
Coming into Thursday night, 2027 Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston had been having a fantastic year on the stat sheet. Despite the team record not reflecting it, Houston was balling to the tune of 1,781 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on a 68-percent completion percentage in five games.
He was averaging 356.2 yards per game and had thrown just two interceptions. But nothing he had done this season comes even close to the performance he turned in last night.
Houston's final stat sheet read as 49-for-66 passing, 767 passing yards, and 10 total touchdowns (8 passing, 2 rushing). Houston also rushed for 101 yards.
The shocker is that even with his record-breaking performance, Houston and Evangel Christian were not victorious, losing 77-76 in overtime to Captain Shreve.
153 total points in the highest in Shreveport-Bossier City history.
Houston's passing total marked the second-most yards in a single game in the nation's history (Pennsylvania’s Matt Miller threw for 787 in 2015), according to NFHS.
Houston's season total now comes out to 2,548 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns in six games. He has added 470 yards and three more scores on the ground.
The 6-foot, 195-pound dual threat passer was ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the initial 2027 top-100 rankings earlier this season.
The sophomore holds more than 20 offers from programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Miami.
UPDATED VISITORS LIST FOR LSU VS OLE MISS
