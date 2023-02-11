The numbers are staggering in every shape, form and category.

Nine McDonald’s All-Americans on a 14-player roster.

Second-tallest women’s college team in the country with 10 players 6 feet or taller including post players measuring 6-4, 6-5 and 6-7.

Current streaks of 30 straight wins, 37 consecutive at home, 30 in-a-row in the SEC, 19 straight vs. ranked teams including 5-0 this season and 58 wins in their last 60 games.

33 straight weeks and counting ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

Five 30-win seasons in the last eight years, four Final Four appearances in the last seven seasons including winning national championships in 2017 and 2022.

Five starters – three seniors and two fifth-year seniors – who have 598 combined college starts.

A 10-deep playing rotation with a bench that averages 40 points per game.

This is the monumental challenge the third-ranked LSU Lady Tigers (23-0, 11-0 SEC) face Sunday at 1 p.m. CT when they play at No. 1 and defending. national champion South Carolina (23-0, 10-0 SEC) in an ESPN-televised battle of this season’s only remaining unbeaten college teams.

LSU and South Carolina are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 or vice-versa in 14 of the SEC’s 21 statistical categories.

Lady Tigers' second-year head coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national titles in four Final Four appearances and averaged 30 wins per season in 21 seasons at Baylor, knows a great program when she sees one.

“No one's on their level," Mulkey said of the Gamecocks. “I don't think anybody's a rival for them. They're that good.”

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, now in her 15th season with the Gamecocks, has built a juggernaut that has replaced UConn as the preeminent women’s college basketball program.

Led by two-time national Player of the Year and three-time SEC Player of the Year senior forward Aliyah Boston, South Carolina has nine players averaging 15 or more minutes playing time and seven players averaging 6 or more points led by seniors Zia Cooke (15.4 ppg) and Boston (12.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg).

“You’ve got to (defensively) pick your poison,” said Mulkey, who is 49-6 games guiding LSU. “A lot of teams are playing zone and sagging man-to-man and it’s tough for Boston to get touches. Cook and other perimeter players are being left open, so she’s getting a lot more looks which is why she’s their leading scorer.”

The talent level and depth of the Gamecocks is what Mulkey wants to build with LSU’s program, which is fast-tracked for success. But the Lady Tigers are least a year or two away from stockpiling talent to the point they don’t have to be carried by Maryland sophomore transfer forward Angel Reese.

The 6-3 Reese, ranked fifth nationally in scoring (23.5 ppg) and second in rebounding (15.8 rpg) and who’s the SEC leader in both categories, has had a school-record double-double in all 23 of LSU’s games this year.

She’s gotten scoring help at times from fifth-year senior guard Alexis Morris (14 ppg), freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson (13 ppg), West Virginia grad transfer Jasmine Carson (10.2 ppg) and Missouri grad transfer LaDazhia Williams (8.6 ppg).

“Everybody on the team plays a role from top to bottom,” Reese said two weeks ago. “Something about this team that I've never been a part of is a team that can critique each other and just be on each other so hard and not be personal.”

As SEC play has progressed, opposing defenses have used more zones against LSU with double-teams limiting Reese’s touches.

Mulkey said she doesn’t expect such strategy from South Carolina.

“They don’t have to send two or three defenders at Angel,” Mulkey said. “They’re that good. South Carolina is good at every position.”

Staley said she doesn't know if Reese can be stopped.

“With someone like Angel, you've got to make her play on both sides because she’s super active, she’s relentless, she goes hard all the time," Staley said. "So, we must try to make sure we use all our depth to show her different looks, lean on her a little bit, try to tire her out. She’s just a machine when it comes to rebounding the basketball and just winning. She’s a competitor."

After Sunday’s game, LSU has four remaining regular season games with two at home vs. Ole Miss next Thursday and Mississippi State (Feb. 26) and two on the road at Florida (Feb. 19) and at Vanderbilt (Feb. 23).

Then comes the SEC tournament on March 1-5 before LSU, a projected No. 2 NCAA tourney seed, figures to host a first and second round NCAA regional March 17-20. The NCAA tourney bracket will be announced March 12 on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

“There are bigger gains for both (LSU and South Carolina) programs down the road,” said Mulkey, putting Sunday’s Lady Tigers/Gamecocks matchup in perspective. "We're excited that we can be a part of something that's good for women’s basketball, but we're not going to get too high or too low. We know that we are not supposed to win. We know that nobody else has beaten them.

“But we're not just going to throw in the white flag. That's just not what competitors do. We're going to give it every effort we can and if the effort is good enough, great. If it's not good enough, we move on.

“I hope that it's a good game and one that the fans enjoy and but win or lose we're getting on that plane and coming back here because we got four more games that are just as important.”