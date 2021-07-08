3 LSU players on the PFF College 50 list of best players

With the 2021 season right around the corner, the LSU Tigers return most of their starters from 2020 with a few key defensive playmakers in Baton Rouge.

Pro Football Focus recently released its top 50 college football players in the country, which included three Tigers.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. came in at No. 2 overall, just behind No. 1 Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

"Stingley might be the best athlete to take the field this fall," PFF wrote.

LSU's other starting corner, Eli Ricks, cracked the top 10 at No. 7.

"The LSU cornerback duo of Stingley and Ricks is going to be dangerously good in 2021. Godspeed to the SEC wide receivers facing these two next year."

Then transfer linebacker Mike Jones Jr. appears on the list at No. 38, saying: "Jones places this high solely because of his impact in the passing game."

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, who transferred to Georgia, is on the list at No. 25.

According to the post, "the PFF College 50 is a product of evaluating every player on every play of each season to produce an unrivaled database of stats, grades and information. This list is not about how valuable players are but rather about how good they are, regardless of position. A guard, cornerback, receiver or even a running back has just as much of a chance to appear on this list as a quarterback does."