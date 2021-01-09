TigerDetails - 31 former LSU Tigers on NFL playoff rosters

The LSU football program will be well represented when the NFL Playoffs start this weekend as 31 former Tigers are on rosters of playoff teams.





Of the 31 LSU players taking part in the NFL Playoffs, 19 are on active rosters, seven are on injured reserve and five are on practice squads. Among LSU’s 19 active players in action for the playoffs, 12 are listed as starters for their respective teams.





LSU has three players each on the active rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks. All three Tigers on the Seahawks roster are starters – safety Jamal Adams, center Ethan Pocic and offensive guard Damien Lewis. LSU features two starters on the Chiefs (running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu) and a pair of starters for Tampa Bay (linebacker Devin White and running back Leonard Fournette).





The NFL Playoffs get underway with three games on Saturday followed by three more contests on Sunday.





The following is a complete list of former LSU players on NFL playoff rosters:

Seattle Seahawks – Sunday vs. Los Angeles Rams at 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

S Jamal Adams

OG Damien Lewis

C Ethan Pocic

TE Stephen Sullivan (Injured Reserve)

QB Danny Etling (Practice squad)





Cleveland Browns – Sunday at Pittsburgh at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Injured Reserve)

S Grant Delpit (Injured Reserve)

WR Jarvis Landry

LB Jacob Phillips

CB Greedy Williams (Injured Reserve)





Chicago Bears – Sunday at New Orleans at 3:40 p.m. (CBS)

LB Barkevious Mingo

RB Spencer Ware (Practice squad)

OL Badara Traore (Practice squad)





Kansas City Chiefs – Opening Round Bye

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DB Tyrann Mathieu

RB Darrel Williams





Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Saturday at Washington Football Team at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

RB Leonard Fournette

LB Kevin Minter

LB Devin White





Buffalo Bills – Saturday vs. Indianapolis at Noon (CBS)

LS Reid Ferguson

CB Tre’Davious White





Los Angeles Rams – Saturday at Seattle at 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

DL Michael Brockers

OT Andrew Whitworth (Injured Reserve)





New Orleans Saints – Saturday vs. Chicago at 3:40 p.m. (CBS)

OL Will Clapp

LB Kwon Alexander (Injured Reserve)





Pittsburgh Steelers – Sunday vs. Cleveland at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

OL Jerald Hawkins

DB John Battle (Practice squad)





Washington Football Team – Saturday vs. Tampa Bay at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

OL Saahdiq Charles (Injured Reserve)

TE Thaddeus Moss (Injured Reserve)





Baltimore Ravens – Sunday vs. Tennessee at Noon (ESPN)

LB Patrick Queen





Tennessee Titans – Sunday at Baltimore at Noon (ESPN)

CB Kristian Fulton