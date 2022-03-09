4-star OL Brycen Sanders talks relationship with Brad Davis, timeline, more
Brycen Sanders and his dad, Gary, made the 8-hour journey from Chattanooga, Tenn., to Baton Rouge over the weekend and the trip went so well that the four-star offensive lineman is already planning...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news