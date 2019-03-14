Ticker
4-star WR Darin Turner backs out of LSU pledge

LSU's 2020 recruiting class took a hit on Thursday, as four-star Tennessee wide receiverDarin Turner announced that he was rescinding his verbal pledge to LSU, thus opening his recruitment.

Turner, a 6-feet-3, 200-pounder, committed to LSU nearly a year ago during a spring visit, but has been courted heavily by Clemson and others in recent months.

Turner took to Twitter to announce his decommitment.

