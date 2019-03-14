4-star WR Darin Turner backs out of LSU pledge
LSU's 2020 recruiting class took a hit on Thursday, as four-star Tennessee wide receiverDarin Turner announced that he was rescinding his verbal pledge to LSU, thus opening his recruitment.
Turner, a 6-feet-3, 200-pounder, committed to LSU nearly a year ago during a spring visit, but has been courted heavily by Clemson and others in recent months.
Turner took to Twitter to announce his decommitment.
#RespectMyDecision‼️ pic.twitter.com/5CvJZY8ZL4— M5gatron (@DarinTurner_5) March 14, 2019