A controversial offensive player control foul against LSU’s Angel Reese with 12 seconds left erased the 4th ranked Lady Tigers best chance of avoiding an upset as Tennessee came back from a 17-point deficit for a 69-67 SEC tournament semifinals victory Saturday in Greenville, S.C.

Despite the loss, LSU (28-2) will likely be a No. 2 seed in one of the NCAA regionals and a first/second round host when the NCAA bracket is announced a week from Sunday. The Lady Vols (23-10) play No. 1 and defending national champ South Carolina (31-0) in the SEC tourney finals Sunday afternoon.

"As soon as I walked in the locker room some of my teammates were saying `I'm sorry, I'm sorry,'" LSU senior guard Alexis Morris said. "Nothing to apologize for. We lost. Now it's time to learn and move forward. It's no time to worry about it, playoffs in a week."

A steal and layup by Morris cut Tennessee’s lead to 68-67 with 1:24 left to play. After the Lady Vols missed two shots on their next possession, LSU’s LaDazhia Williams rebounded, the Lady Tigers rushed past midcourt and called timeout with 22 seconds left.

When play resumed, Reese eventually ended up with the ball and drove down the right side of the lane ducking under a Tennessee defender Jillian Hollingshead whose feet were still moving and not in a set position.

Immediately, a baseline official blew a whistle and Reese turned to walk to the foul line expecting free throws. But much to her surprise and for shocked LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Reese was called for the foul.

"I thought we were shooting two free throws, so I was heading back to wherever to get my thoughts together, and then they said, `Coach, she called an offensive foul'," Mulkey said. "I just thought she was shooting two free throws.

LSU was forced to again foul immediately and Tennessee’s Tess Darby made the second of two free throws with 11 seconds left for a two-point lead.

Since the Lady Vols had fouls to give without resulting in LSU free throw attempts, they fouled twice to work the clock to four seconds. It forced Morris to airball a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

"It's a big win because that (LSU) is a very good basketball team with a lot of weapons," Tennessee head coach Kellie Jollie said. "I'm proud of of our team continuing to fight, battle and chip away at a big lead."

Reese finished with 22 points but scored just two points in the final quarter on the only shot she attempted. She also collected 11 rebounds, setting an LSU single-season for most double-doubles.

Morris, an All-SEC first-team honoree like Reese, added 20 points.

Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston, Tennessee’s All-SEC first-team selections, had respective double-doubles of 26 points/10 rebounds and 17 points/10 rebounds.

The stats for both teams were fairly even but the Lady Tigers could not overcome a glaring free throw discrepancy.

LSU, which entered the game leading the SEC in free throw attempts, did not attempt a single free throw in the final quarter. For the game, the Lady Tigers were just 7 for 9 from the free throw line while Tennessee was 21 of 24.

LSU’s smothering defense from the opening tip morphed into aggressive offense that seemed to have the Lady Vols back on their heels.

Reese, who had just 15 points and 6 rebounds in the Tigers’ 82-64 quarterfinals win over Georgia on Friday night, was in fully engaged attack mode from the start.

She scored 9 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in boosting LSU to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Morris, who opened the game with a 3-pointer, scored 7 in the opening period and had 2 steals.

The Lady Tigers led 31-18 with 5:17 left in the second quarter when Reese went to the bench for the remainder of the half with two fouls.

Morris and LSU reserves Kateri Poole and Last-Tear Poa combined for all 9 of LSU’s points to finish the quarter as the Lady Tigers went to the locker room with a 40-26 lead.

As expected, Tennessee came out with plenty of fight in the third quarter, outscoring LSU 21-11 and trailing 51-47 heading into the final quarter.

"It's tournament time, you've got to turn into another gear," Holston said. "We had to figure out how to get stops. We had to figure out how to get boards (rebounds) when they had us blocked out."

Reese scored 9 of LSU’s third period points but Morris was held scoreless after scoring 13 in the first quarter. Tennessee's zone defense clearly bothered the Lady Tigers.

"It's not like we haven't seen zone this year," Mulkey said. "It was almost like we were just tired. No one flashed. No one moved. No one screened the zone. We had no dribble penetration to make two take you. We had no ball reversal, nothing. We just relied on the shot clock winding down, set a pick, jack a shot up."







