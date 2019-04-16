5 FutureCast picks are in for LSU
The Tigers are poised to add to an already stellar recruiting class.LSU has been tearing it up on the recruiting trail this cycle, with the latest ascension to No. 2 in the Rivals recruiting rankin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news