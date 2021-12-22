LSU has a history of making late moves annually to finish its recruiting class with a talented in-state prospect or two previously overlooked or not particularly heavily recruited.

And while new coach Brian Kelly and his staff's arrival to Baton Rouge represents a notable shift from the status quo in many ways, a few converging factors could once again open a door to a childhood for one or more local athletes.

The coaching change left just two weeks between Kelly's introduction and the early signing period for he and his assistants to play catch-up.

LSU landed 13 high school signees and a high-profile transfer — a talented group, but easily its fewest December signees in the five years since the implementation of the early signing period.

The Tigers are trying to hit the transfer portal aggressively this cycle, but a new NCAA rule has opened the door for an additional scholarship to offer — up to seven — for each player who transfers out of Baton Rouge.

So the class may not even be halfway done yet, still leaving more than a couple spots available for high school prospects.

Fortunately for Kelly and company, they are taking over the program during a year in which Louisiana is graduating a strong class in search of college homes.

A trio of the top-rated prospects in Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews and running backs Tre'Vonte' Citizen of Lake Charles College Prep and Trevor Etienne of Jennings have been high on LSU's — and many programs' — boards for most of their recruiting process.

But, as requested on the Victory Hill message board, here are another few in-state standouts for whom the Tigers would be most likely to make late moves to add to the class.