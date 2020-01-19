News More News
football

5 of our favorite videos from the 2019 LSU season

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

No. 5 -- Joe Burrow's dad, Jimmy, spoke exclusively with Tigerdetails the day before the National Championship

No. 4 - Breiden Fehoko's dad performs a special "Haka" dance

No. 3 -- Postgame press conference with Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow and Patrick Queen after taking home the title

No. 2 -- Ed Orgeron and his wife, Kelly, bring Colton Moore to the 50-yard line on the field of Tiger Stadium

No. 1 -- Joe Burrow's final walk off at Tiger Stadium will give you goosebumps

