5 Questions from the Arkansas side as LSU visits | Behind Enemy Lines
Each week this season, Tiger Details will work with a reporter covering LSU's next opponent to provide more perspective from the other side of the matchup.
As the Tigers finally return to the field Saturday against Arkansas, the staff worked with Nikki Chavanelle from HawgBeat.
Check out some of the conversation below and check the site for more information.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news