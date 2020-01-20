Ed Orgeron has an extensive coaching tree: Ed Orgeron has both the experience and respect needed to have an extensive Rolodex of coaches willing to work for him. Outside of that list is a reputation that would build confidence in others he may be looking to hire that may not be within his tree. It also helps that he is a defensive coach, which generally means that he will provide more than enough resources to building the defensive side of the ball. Orgeron's stints at Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, the Saints and with LSU have allowed for a lot of relationships to be built. Orgeron will have quite the pool to choose from.

L$U ha$ a lot of money: LSU signed a contract with Dave Aranda that literally paid him head coaching money. He was to receive an annual average of $2.5 million per year with the entire $10-million guaranteed. LSU isn't looking to throw out those kind of numbers to lure its next coordinator, but the amount of money they have and are willing to pay should allow them to pull in just about anyone looking for the next move in their careers. Look for the next hire to pull in upwards of $1.5-million per season.

This has been the jump-off spot for some time: There are an extensive list of coaches that have used LSU as a platform to catapult their careers. This year's openings on the staff are a perfect example of this; Dave Aranda lands a good Power 5 gig and Joe Brady goes from an NFL assistant to an assistant, to LSU passing game coordinator and now the Panthers offensive coordinator just in 12-months time. Even Bo Pelini, one of the top candidates to replace Aranda, if not the top candidate for the current defensive coordinator opening, left LSU for a head coaching position at Nebraska in 2007. If it is not Pelini, it will be someone of equal ability, with LSU carrying a lot of weight with defensive coordinators and a lot of zeroes in the account to pay them.

LSU just won the title: Yeah, it is great to join a winner, but that is not what this one is really about. Coaches are always looking for stability, and what staff could offer more stability than the one that just won the championship? This job comes with talent, support, money and stability. That checks most of the boxes for college coaches.