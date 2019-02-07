LSU's 25 man recruiting haul figures to be a significant piece to Orgeron's championship puzzle. The Tigers have a history of playing a lot of freshmen in their first year and 2019 figures to be much of the same. Here are the five guys from the 2019 class we see making the biggest impact next fall.

How can anyone start a list like this without Derek Stingley being the first name up? The sensational cornerback is expected to be in the two-deep when spring practices start, but it shouldn't take long for him to challenge for a starting spot and earn significant playing time this fall. While Stingley has all the tools to be a difference maker day one, LSU has future pro Kristian Fulton on the roster, along with sophomore-to-be Kelvin Joseph, who has looked tremendous in offseason workouts, according to a source. Stingley would start as a freshman at every program in America, except perhaps LSU, who has what they believe are two first round picks already manning the position. Nevertheless, we expect Stingley to make an early impact in the two-deep at cornerback, and become a vital piece of the kick coverage and return game.

LSU desperately needed a game changing running back on its roster and it got just that in John Emery. The electric running back has all the tools to be a 3-down back in the SEC, and LSU is expected to give him ample opportunities to make an impact his freshman year. Emery possesses game breaking speed and elusiveness that should allow for some big plays next fall. He needs to develop a bit more patience and not revert to bouncing everything outside, as he did on occasion in high school, but what he does possess can't be taught, and LSU will get everything it can out of the dynamic back his freshman season.

LSU needs to make more plays in the backfield on defense, which is why they went after Fonua, one of the nation's best JUCO front seven defenders. Fonua is a high-intensity player that has a knack for meeting ball carriers and quarterbacks in the backfield. LSU will look to add a little more weight and strength to Fonua's frame, allowing him to put his hand in the dirt in the Tigers' 3-4 defense. Expect Aranda to stand Fonua up at times as an edge rusher, adding to what Michael Divinity and K'Lavon Chaisson bring off the edge. At worst, we expect Fonua to be inserted on third down packages.

Replacing Cole Tracey won't be an easy task, but freshman kicker Cade York, Rivals No. 1 ranked kicker in the country, is expected to do just that. York has a strong leg and showed good accuracy at the Under Armour All-America game practices and games. It is never ideal to rely on a freshman in pressure packed situations, but LSU may be forced to do just that next fall. We expect York to win the starting job and become a major special teams producer next fall.