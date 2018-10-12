ST. GABRIEL, La. — Trey Palmer gave LSU a commitment at the beginning of August so he could shift his focus entirely onto Kentwood during his senior season. A 6-0 start would prove Palmer’s point exactly.

Palmer scored two touchdowns and nearly caught a third in Kentwood’s 33-0 rout of East Iberville on the road. He scored via an 80-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter, then housed a 70-yard punt return in the third to ice the victory.

“I just saw green,” Palmer laughed. “I’ll make them miss every time. I’ll score every time I get it.”

The Rivals 5-star athlete has been superb for Kentwood this season and currently ranks No. 19 in the country and the No. 3 prospect in Louisiana for 2019.

With his focus on the season, Palmer has only visited LSU since committing on Aug. 1. He returned to Baton Rouge last month for the Ole Miss game, this time as one of the highest-rated members of the class.

“It was amazing, good atmosphere … I liked it,” Palmer began. “They’re passing the ball now. They’re getting the receivers the ball. They just spread it out. He’s (Joe Burrow) completing passes to eight different receivers at a time, just moving the ball around and getting the ball into their hands to make plays.”

Burrow has spread the ball to a deep rotation of pass-catchers from Justin Jefferson, Stephen Sullivan and Dee Anderson to freshmen Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

The impact freshmen has Palmer optimistic about following a similar blueprint when he arrives on campus next June.

“They’re turning up,” he said. “I knew what they were going to do when they got there. I’m going to try and get more receivers.”

During Palmer’s last visit, he sat in on meetings with the coaching staff to again go over his fit in the offense next season. That was an unofficial visit and he has yet to plan his official stop.

The 5-star athlete expects to ink his national letter of intent in December. His next visit will be to LSU this weekend for the showdown with No. 2 Georgia and offered this prediction for the game.

“They coming out with a dub,” Palmer said of the Tigers. “We’re going to dominate Georgia, probably 21-14.”